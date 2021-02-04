Vikarabad: Burglars break into seven shops in Parigi

Burglars apparently broke into multiple shops at Baharpet and Gunj Road in Parigi on Wednesday night.





The police said that the members of the gang sneaked into five shops in front of SBI bank which include a jewellery shop, two footwear shops, two grocery stores on Gunj Road and two shops including a hardware at Baharpet.

According to the shop owners, around 5 tolas of gold and 20 tolas of silver were stolen.

The incident came into light in the wee hours on Thursday when the locals noticed the shutters of shops were half open. On the complaint of shop owners, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the burglars and nab them. The worth of the stolen property is estimated.