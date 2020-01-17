Vikarabad: Campaign hotting up for municipal polls

Vikarabad: As the date of polling is fast approaching, the parties intensified the campaigning in all corners of the district. Leaders are busy in arrangements like holding rallies, public meetings, door-to-door campaigns etc. Prominent leaders also scheduled their tours. The spirit of polls is seen everywhere with activists, flags and flexies of the political parties.

TRS is already ahead of the campaign. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with party workers at Tandur. Former minister and MLC Mahender Reddy, ZP Chairperson Sunitha, Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy are supervising the publicity programme. MLAs Rohit Reddy, Dr M Anand, Narender Reddy, Mahesh Reddy are already started their campaign.

The main opposition Congress is also trying hard to regain past glory. Former minister G Prasad Kumar, former MLA Rammohan Reddy are focusing on Vikarabad and Parigi segments respectively. Former MP of Chevella K Vishweshwar Reddy has begun campaigning in the parliamentary constituency limits. Congress MP Revanth Reddy is likely to spice up the campaign.

The AIMIM made other parties felt it presence in the district. Though it has no alliance with TRS, there will be setbacks for some parties this time, as political observers believe. BJP and TTDP relay on their local cadre and leaders. Out of 97 wards, elections are being conducted in 95 wards as two ward members elected unanimously.