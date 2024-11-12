Vikarabad farmers protest Pharma City

Hyderabad: Violence erupted in Vikarabad district when the villagers attacked the officials against land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City.

Farmers protested raising “Go back Pharma” slogans. They claimed that the proposed Pharma City would poison their fertile agricultural lands. Nearly 3,000 acres of agricultural land in the villages of Hakimpet, Polepalli, and Lakacharla in Dudyal Mandal were at risk of being taken from them, the farmers said. When Vikarabad Collector Prateek Jain and his team went for negotiations, the protesters turned hostile.

Even as the Collector tried to engage in a dialogue, the protesters began chanting slogans and pushed him back demanding that the project be cancelled.

Later, Prateek Jain denied allegations of attack by villagers who were protesting the establishment of Pharma City at Kondangal on Monday. He said, “Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” Jain told reporters.

As news spread of the attack, officials from the collectorate staged a pen-down strike demanding action against the culprits. However, the situation was defused after Jain rubbished the news as mere rumours. “I request you to please end the strike. I am going to the office and you all please go back and start work,” Jain told the employees. The staff later reported for work.

Meanwhile, senior police officials spoke to the collector regarding the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched. Action is likely to be initiated against the police officials who failed to make proper arrangements.

However, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) officer Venkat Reddy was assaulted by the mob. The police said that the officials were assaulted with sticks and fists and chased their vehicles till they crossed the village. Some of the officials’ reportedly received injuries.

It may be mentioned here that the State government plans to acquire 1,274.25 acres of government and patta lands from the villages of Hakimpet, Polepalli, and Lakacharla in Dudyal Mandal for the proposed Pharma City. A group of farmers from Daultabad Mandal recently met BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) and sought his support.