Vikarabad: Training for SCTPCs commences

Vikarabad: Superintendent of Police M Narayana inaugurated 9-months training programme for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs) at Police Training Center here on Friday. He said it was a good opportunity for the cadets to serve the society and directed them to give their best.

"The training helps SCTPCs to become strong both physically and mentally and face any adverse situations. It also helps the cadets improve their knowledge and develop discipline," he added.

Later, he explained the importance of friendly policing. He concluded his speech by wishing the cadets good luck.