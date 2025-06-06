Viksit Bharat 2047: BJP Aiza Unit Highlights Vision of a Developed India on Modi Government’s 11-Year Milestone

Gadwal: A special meeting was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Aiza town under the leadership of Aiza Town BJP President Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Mandal President Gopalakrishna to mark the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The event featured BJP State Council Member Bandala Venkataramulu as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramulu emphasized the Modi government’s transformative journey over the past 11 years, highlighting its roadmap for turning India into a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047 — the 100th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047:

He elaborated on the government's clear and structured vision to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047. This vision rests on four pillars:

Youth (Yuva)

Poor (Garib)

Women (Mahila)

Farmers (Annadata)

To achieve this, major initiatives have been taken:

Income tax reforms, investment in infrastructure, and support for agriculture, MSMEs, and startups.

Plans to expand inclusive economic participation, aiming to transform India into a $30 trillion economy in two decades.

Focus on integrating infrastructure, expanding welfare schemes, accelerating economic growth, promoting sustainability, and enhancing ease of living and business.

Welfare Schemes Benefiting Millions:

The Modi government’s food security programs are benefiting over 80 crore Indians.

The Jan Dhan Yojana, the world's largest financial inclusion scheme, has empowered crores by giving them access to banking.

Special focus is being given to empowering marginalized groups like Divyangjans (persons with disabilities) through targeted support mechanisms.

Over 3 crore affordable homes have been provided to rural poor, especially tribal communities, enhancing their quality of life.

Schemes like PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and Soil Health Cards have ensured financial security and protection against crop loss for millions of farmers.

Empowering Women:

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam guarantees 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, including SC/ST quotas.

Criminalization of triple talaq has strengthened the rights and safety of Muslim women.

Over 28 crore women have opened Jan Dhan accounts.

A majority of the beneficiaries under PM Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India are women.

Schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, and PMMVY are improving women’s health, hygiene, and empowerment.

Development in Education and Health:

An initial allocation of ₹630 crores has been released to PM SHRI schools.

12 institutions have been declared Institutes of Eminence.

Under PM Awas Yojana (Grameen), over 2.5 crore homes have been built.

Swachh Bharat Mission and its second phase focus on sanitation and waste management, especially under women’s leadership.

PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Digital Health Mission are strengthening public healthcare and digital connectivity.

Scientific Achievements:

India’s progress in space technology has also been remarkable.

With Chandrayaan-3, India became the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole.

The Aditya-L1 mission is studying the Sun, and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission will soon send Indian astronauts into space.

Participants:

The event saw participation from District Council Member Pradeep Swamy, Giddanna, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Bellankonda Nagaraju, Rajashekar, Parashuram, Deshanna, Raju, Raghu, Basanna Goud, Bheemanna, and several other BJP leaders and party workers.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to spread awareness among the people about the Viksit Bharat mission and the Modi government’s development and welfare initiatives across all sections of society.