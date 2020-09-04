Village in Telangana quarantined after 98 tests positive for coronavirus

VRK Puram village in Mulugu district has been quarantined after 98 people who had food at a ceremony tested positive for the coronavirus.

Getting into details, several people attended the 10th-day ceremony at the home of a deceased and had meals. A few days after the ceremony, half of the people attended it has tested positive for the virus. The healthcare officials were alerted over the incident who are conducting the tests for all the people in the village.

Out of a total 500 persons in the village, 98 have tested positive so far. While many of them are home quarantine, some people have been shifted to hospital. With the report of a massive number of cases, the officials barricaded the roads restricting the entry of people into the village.

According to the officials, the number of positive cases in the village is believed to rise as people turning up at the test centres to undergo the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and also reports of many are pending.

In the last 24 hours, 2,478 corona positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported across the state. Meanwhile, 2,011 persons were recovered from the virus between Thursday and Friday. At present, there are 32,994 active cases in the state out of which 25,730 are in home isolation.