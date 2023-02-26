Villagers protest for closure of mining unit

Wanaparthy: Tension prevailed near Puligutta, on the outskirts of Kothakotamandal village, on Sunday after the residents protested near the mining unit of Puligutta demanding it should be stopped. They set fire to a container of the company and destroyed the windowpanes of some vehicles.

The villagers expressed concern that if mining continued near Amadabakula village, fish in Enugunta reservoir and the model school sub-station, near the village, would be in danger. They expressed ire that even though the deadline for mining expired, the unit was 'colluding' with authorities and looting natural wealth.

The protestors camped near Puligutta saying nothing will move until the collector reaches the spot. The police and Revenue officials immediately rushed there and pacified the villagers.



