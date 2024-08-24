Villagers refuse to budge even as Chinnonipalli reservoir overflows

Gadwal: The flooding from the Chinnonipalli Reservoir has resulted in a critical situation in Chinnonipalli village in Gattu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. Recent heavy rains have caused streams and rivulets to overflow; villagers are deeply concerned fearing that their homes might be submerged at any moment.

However, villagers, particularly farmers, have firmly opposed evacuation, citing the lack of irrigation facilities under the reservoir and the incomplete state of the rehabilitation centre. They argue that the government has failed to fulfil its promises, leaving them with no option but to stay at their homes. In previous years, even attempts to forcibly evacuate the villagers with the help of police forces have failed.

Meanwhile, Congress party’s district In-charge Saritha Tirupathiah has spoken to the authorities, urging them to protect the village from flooding. Following her intervention, the contractor and relevant officials have initiated measures to release water from the reservoir. The contractor has already begun digging a canal to divert the water, which should alleviate some of the immediate threat.

Despite these efforts, the situation highlights a recurring problem that has persisted for years. The reservoir project, initiated in 2005, remains incomplete, and the rehabilitation centre for the displaced villagers has seen slow and inadequate development.

However, the villagers have expressed their willingness to relocate, but only if they receive adequate compensation and if the rehabilitation centre is fully developed.

For the past two decades, successive governments have failed to address these issues, leaving the villagers feeling abandoned and betrayed. They are now urging the District Collector to intervene, provide the promised compensation, and ensure that the rehabilitation centre is made liveable.