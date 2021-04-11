Villages in Telangana impose self-lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Ponnala and Boath of Adilabad district in Telangana have imposed self-lockdown on Thursday in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. To contain the spread of the virus, the villagers passed a resolution to close all the commercial establishments after 5 pm.

According to the officials, the lockdown will continue for another 10 days. The villagers have taken the decision after a report of 20 cases in the last week, said Adilabad District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Todasam Chandu.

"Several others are also following the suit and some will take the decision after the Ugadi festival," DMHO said.

In the last one week, Adilabad has registered 275 COVID-19 cases. The district witnessed a spike from 24 cases on Wednesday to 70 and 92 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.