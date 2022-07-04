Vinod Kumar condemns Smriti Irani's comments against KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani strongly condemning her comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during her press conference she held on Saturday.

In his letter, Vinod Kumar stated, "I strongly condemn your untutored comments on our CM KCR. Please get your facts right before criticising the CM of Telangana.

You must know that our CM is one among the very few politicians in the country who has immense knowledge about the Constitution of India. Please do not teach us about the Constitution, culture and communal harmony.

"I humbly request you to get your facts right before commenting on our CM and the people of Telangana. Have a wonderful stay at Hyderabad", added Vinod.