Vinod Kumar vows to solve all issues of PACS

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar district Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) chairman along with NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCC Bank chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao met TS Planning Commission vice-chairman Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday and discussed about their issues Vinod assured to solve all the PACS issues very soon by talking to the officials concerned.

Karimnagar district PACSM forum president Kotha Tirupathi Reddy, M Pradeep Reddy (Utur), A Kondal Reddy (Huzurabad), K Srikanth Reddy (Dharmaram), K Sugunakar Reddy, Aluvala Koti (Nusthullapuoor), (Thummanapalli), Tirupathi Reddy (Mallial), Sampath (Jammikunta), Govind Reddy ( manakondur ) and prakash Reddy ( CEO of Jammikunta )were also present.