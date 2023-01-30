  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vinod Kumar vows to solve all issues of PACS

Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar
x

 Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Highlights

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar district Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) chairman along with NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCC Bank chairman...

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar district Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) chairman along with NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCC Bank chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao met TS Planning Commission vice-chairman Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday and discussed about their issues Vinod assured to solve all the PACS issues very soon by talking to the officials concerned.

Karimnagar district PACSM forum president Kotha Tirupathi Reddy, M Pradeep Reddy (Utur), A Kondal Reddy (Huzurabad), K Srikanth Reddy (Dharmaram), K Sugunakar Reddy, Aluvala Koti (Nusthullapuoor), (Thummanapalli), Tirupathi Reddy (Mallial), Sampath (Jammikunta), Govind Reddy ( manakondur ) and prakash Reddy ( CEO of Jammikunta )were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X