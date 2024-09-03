  • Menu
Violence Erupts in Khammam Between BRS and Congress Workers During Harish Rao’s Visit

Highlights

Khammam witnessed violent clashes between BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress workers during the visit of Minister Harish Rao

Khammam witnessed violent clashes between BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress workers during the visit of Minister Harish Rao. The incident occurred in B.K. Nagar, where tensions between the two groups escalated into a physical confrontation.

Reports indicate that the altercation led to significant damage, including the vandalism of vehicles belonging to BRS leaders. The skirmish highlights the ongoing political rivalry and unrest in the region.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and additional security measures are being implemented to prevent further violence. The situation remains tense as both parties address the fallout from the confrontation.

