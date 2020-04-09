Virtual Nikah in Hyderabad amid lockdown

Hyderabad: 'Nikah' of a couple has been performed through a video conference in Hyderabad during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The wedding of the couple was scheduled to be held on April 6, 2020, but due to the lockdown, their family had no choice but to wait until the lockdown is lifted.

However, a day before their wedding date, the families decided to hold 'Nikah' taking the preventive measures for the spread of coronavirus. It was first that the family of the bridegroom Najaf Naqvi proposed to hold the wedding through a video conference. When the bride Fariya Sultana and her family agreed for the virtual marriage, all their relatives have been called up to watch the wedding through Skype and Whatsapp.

While the groom's family witnessed the wedding from Kanpur, other relatives joined them from Bengaluru. Only the groom, the bride and 16 others were present in an apartment building in Hyderabad when the Nikah was organized.

At the last minute, two Kanpur-based Maulanas were called when the couple could not arrange the qazi in Hyderabad. The two joined the marriage virtually from Kanpur. The couple said that they initially thought of postponing their marriage. However, they said that nothing is pre-determined and agreed to hold the marriage before things get worse.