Virtual Telangana Praja Assembly between Sept 4 to 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana Praja Assembly will be organized by people's organizations of Telangana for the first time, from September 4th to 6th.

According to organisers, the online Praja Assembly will consist of 6 Sessions discussing all the major issues confronting the people of State. It will bring the voices of about 100 speakers including leaders of people's organizations, experts and common people from various sections and communities. This is being organized on the lines of the successful 'Janata Parliament' organized at the national level.

The Praja Assembly will bring out 'Telangana People's Agenda' before the state assembly session begins on September 7 and place it before all political parties and the media.