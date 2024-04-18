Vishweshwar Reddy opposes govt sale of endowment lands

Hyderabad: The BJP candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, said on Wednesday that the government, instead of selling temple lands, should give them on lease, sustain temples, and aid poor farmers with the revenue generated.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, along with his spouse Sangita Reddy performed a special pooja on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami at the Sitarampur Ramalayam, Shahabad, and shared Rama Navami greetings with people. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “As we celebrate Sri Rama Navami with profound devotion and enthusiasm, it's disheartening to witness the government's encroachment upon temple lands. In recent times, administrations have taken on the role of land grabbers, which is deeply concerning. I implore the authorities to prioritise the protection of these sacred grounds, ensuring their preservation for future generations and honouring their profound importance to our religious and cultural heritage.”

The BJP leader said that the ongoing actions of both the current Congress and past BRS governments in acquiring 1,100 acres of Endowment lands in Sitarampur village and allocating them to industrialists at nominal prices constitute a troubling instance of land grabbing. “I strongly urge the government to promptly return these lands to the temples from which they were taken. The government should not sell temple lands; instead, they should give them on lease to generate revenue for sustaining the temples, our heritage, and our culture and also aid poor farmers with income,” said Vishweshwar Reddy.