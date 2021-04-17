VIT-AP School of Business inks MoU with Master Minds, AKS IAS Academy

Hyderabad: The VIT-AP has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Master Minds and AKS IAS Academy to bring value addition to its students in career opportunities.

VIT-AP School of Business entering an MoU with Master Minds would help collaboration of faculty and students to get CA integrated curriculum, optional additional training for CA. This means a student can finish CA foundation by the time they pass B Com. B Com finance graduates have a wide range of job opportunities in banks, business schools, credit organisations, consultancies, economic consulting jobs, Indian Civil Services, health departments, insurance industry, securities industry and allied sectors. Once completed, the graduate may pursue further studies or may take up the said job opportunities associated.

The university is most ideal for those who wish to pursue Chartered Accountancy, Cost and Management Accounting and Company Secretaryship as the B Com (Finance) curriculum is blended to meet the standards and requirements of Professional Accounting and Finance Certifications. The programme is spread over six semesters and is compatible with CA Syllabus.

Master Minds Director CA MSS Prakash said that the partnership between VIT-AP and Master Minds will be a game-changer in commerce education. With this partnership, many VIT-AP students will be benefited and will be able to pursue B Com and CA simultaneously and will be able to save their valuable time.

University Vice-Chancellor and AKS IAS Academy CEO Shashank have signed an MoU. The V-C said that it would benefit the students, who are looking for a career based graduation programme from the VIT-AP. Along with the dual degree of BA and MA in Public Services, students will be trained for IAS preparation, so that they will be ready for civil services and allied positions by the time they graduate from VIT-AP. Enthusiastic students now need not travel far for the best IAS training, as VIT-AP in collaboration with AKS IAS academy will offer the best training for one to excel in the administrative field, he said.

VIT-AP University Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar, VIT-AP School of Social Sciences in-charge Dean Dr Susmitha Shyamsundar and AKS IAS Director Sudha were present on the occasion.