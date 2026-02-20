Vote bank politics behind GHMC split, claims Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing ministers of rampant corruption and alleging that some IAS officers were acting as middlemen to facilitate commissions. He stated that evidence was being collected on the corruption of ministers and the wealth amassed by certain bureaucrats, promising that their secrets would be exposed soon.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Thursday, Bandi Sanjay took exception to the proposed trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, stating that the decision was made without consulting the public, convening an all-party meeting, or seeking the views of elected representatives.

He alleged that the move was made solely to please AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Highlighting Hyderabad’s population of 70 lakhs, with over 30 lakhs being Muslims, he claimed the division was intended to split Hindu votes and weaken the BJP’s prospects.

The Minister further accused the Congress of failing to deliver development in Bhagyanagar, despite claims of Rs 5.75 lakh crore investments under “Telangana Rising” and agreements worth Rs 2.15 lakh crore signed at Davos.

He demanded answers on how many jobs were generated and how many units were established. Branding TPCC as “T4C – Telangana Corruption, Commission, Collection, Congress,” he declared that the party would be “thrown into the Musi river” in the upcoming GHMC elections.

On the occasion, Karimnagar’s 10th Division Corporator Saugani Komaraiah, known for his RSS ideology, joined the BJP in the presence of State President Ramachander Rao and Bandi Sanjay. Komaraiah was welcomed with a saffron scarf. Sanjay praised Rao’s role in the BJP’s corporation election victories and lauded BRS corporators, who defied their leadership to respect the people’s mandate.

Bandi Sanjay asserted that the BJP would hoist the saffron flag in GHMC, Warangal, Khammam and Siddipet municipalities, with Modi government funds serving as the foundation for development. He vowed to expose corruption, ensure implementation of the six guarantees, and strengthen the BJP’s presence across Telangana.