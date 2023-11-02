Vote is kismat, use it wisely, urges CM KCR

Balkonda: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said Mothe village sand is as strong as clay. Mothe village was the first to decide the Telangana movement. “I wrapped Telangana soil and took it to Hyderabad. When we came to Telangana, we brought it here again and mixed the same soil in Mothe.”

“Someone comes and says something in the election. Not only the MLAs win in the constituencies, the party wins in the state only with their victory. Parties like BRS, Congress and BJP stood in the elections. What is the history of any party? You have to think which party has benefited the people. Consider which party the candidate belongs to. To be discussed. There will not be huge meetings on such a large scale.

Other countries do not have such assemblies. The leaders there only talk on TV, “ he said.

CM KCR recalled that Congress party ruled the country and the state for 50 years. They are asking to give one chance. If you give it a chance, will you swallow it without reaching your teeth?

Before Prashanth Reddy, many MLAs were in Balkonda. What happened then? What happened during Prashant Reddy's regime should be discussed, he added.

18 sub stations constructed in Prashant Reddy constituency. No single state in the whole of India has provided electricity for 24 hours, he said.

Narendra Modi is also mad as he is privatizing Trains, planes and ports, he added. “We are giving free water. We are giving free electricity for 24 hours. We are giving investment to farmers. We are buying farmers' crops. In 10 days after buying grain, it will be credited to your account. No brokers. There is no one in between. Rythu Bima is also getting 5 lakh rupees without any follow up. There was danger during the Congress regime. If the government was in the hands of the Congress, fertilizers would not have been found. No electricity. No irrigation water”, he said.

“If the Sitarama and Palamuru projects are completed, Telangana will grow 4 crore grains and become number one in the country. If the Yadadri power project is completed, there will be surplus electricity. 17 states have beedi workers. No state has given pension to beedi workers. Telangana is the only state that gives pension to beedi workers. As the financial condition increases, the pension increases. 5 thousand pension is coming tomorrow. Don't lose even one of your votes. Vote for BRS. Dalits were used as vote bank. Dalits were seen as untouchable. They tried to live in the outskirts. Dalits have suffered because of Congress. Dalit Bandhu is my soul daughter. Let's see that everyone gets Dalit Bandhu. Weavers, garment workers, construction workers are asking for insurance. I am saying that all 93 lakh food security card holders will be covered by the insurance. Telangana is number one in the country in terms of per capita income. We were at 17th position before Telangana came. Telangana is number one in electricity consumption.”

“10 years have passed. The results are in front of you. You are the judge. When asked whether Rythu Bandhu should be or not, all the people demanded to be. If people are asked whether there should be 24 hours free electricity, it was demanded in the assembly. There should also be some izzat when people speak. Come see KCR Karnataka. The Deputy Chief Minister from Karnataka says that he will send a bus. We are providing five hours of electricity. to see We are providing 24 hours electricity. You should go to see the 5 hours he gives. A Chief Minister from BJP comes from Uttar Pradesh and says something. They come from Uttar Pradesh to live here.”

Prashanth Reddy is like my son. He will be a gentleman again just like now. If you are a gentleman, the balcony will also be bigger, he said.

Minister Prashant Reddy, Maharashtra farmer Raghunatha Dada and others participated in the meeting.

