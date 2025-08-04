Voting Cong once again will stop welfare schemes: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has begun preparations for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, with the party organising on Sunday a meeting of the activists of the constituency. Giving them a pep talk, the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, said that if the Congress was voted again in the by-polls, existing welfare schemes would also be stopped.

Rama Rao paid tribute to late Maganti Gopinath and said that the by-election, necessitated by his demise, should be taken seriously. He called on the cadre to work hard to ensure BRS’ victory. “Let us hoist the pink flag once again in Jubilee Hills as a tribute to Gopinath garu,” he told the party workers. He asked each worker to take responsibility for at least 100 votes or 25 households and explain the difference between KCR’s administration and the current Congress regime to the public.

Strongly criticising the Congress party’s 20-month rule in Telangana, calling it “incompetent, anarchic, and riddled with corruption”, the BRS working president urged the public to teach a fitting lesson to the grand old party for betraying every section of Telangana society through false promises and deceptive declarations.

Rao alleged that top Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge had misled the people of Telangana with fake declarations during the elections. “Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, have failed to fulfil the promises they made and had instead cheated the people,” KTR said, adding, “Such a deceitful government must be shown its place.”

KTR mentioned that several welfare programmes had already stopped since the Congress came to power.KTR accused the BJP and the Congress of colluding in Telangana politics. “The BJP-led central government is shielding Revanth Reddy’s corruption, which is why Prime Minister Modi hasn’t filed a single case against him,” KTR claimed, alleging the only agenda of the two parties was to defeat the Telangana-based BRS.

Expressing outrage over the demolition of poor people’s homes in Hyderabad, KTR said, “If a poor man builds a small shelter on government land, it’s ruthlessly demolished. But the government turns a blind eye to the illegal constructions of the rich.” He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his brother, ministers, and Congress leaders of building homes in lakes and tanks without facing any action, while poor people’s homes are bulldozed on weekends without even serving them notices. He lamented the suicide of an elderly woman in Kukatpally out of fear that her house would be demolished.

KTR highlighted that under the BRS government, Hyderabad was developed into a leading metropolitan city. “Through GO 58, we gave legal ownership to over 1 lakh poor families and secured their livelihoods. We also implemented welfare schemes like Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi for girls’ marriages,” he said.