Walkers of Public Gardens stage dharna

Hyderabad: Walkers of the Public Gardens staged a dharna on Wednesday and demanded the beautification and renovation of the garden's heritage buildings.

Protesters pointed out that despite multiple appeals and Telangana High Court orders, the Telangana government has failed to address the garden's deteriorating state. The protesters are particularly outraged by the recent allocation of Rs 826 crores for KBR Park in Jubilee Hills, while neglecting other parks across the city, including Public Gardens.

The walkers urged immediate release of funds to restore Public Gardens, which has fallen into disrepair. Key heritage structures, such as the YSR Archaeological Museum and Jawahar Bal Bhawan, are in dire need of renovation. Established during the Nizam era, Public Gardens holds immense historical value and serves as a vital green space for Hyderabad's residents.