Wanaparthy: Awareness rally tomorrow to mark National Voters' Day

Wanaparthy: The district administration of Wanaparthy is planning to conduct a huge rally on January 25 to mark the National Voters' Day. Informing the same, the Wanaparthy district Revenue Divisional Officer, K Chandra Reddy, said that the main objective of conducting the rally was to create awareness among the youth about the importance of vote and voting rights.

"Particularly, the youth must know the importance of vote and their voting rights. Vote is the most powerful weapon in a democracy. As per our Constitution, every person whoever attains 18 years of age is eligible to vote. Therefore, the youth must enrol themselves as and when they reach 18 years and obtain their voter identity card which will allow them to exercise their voting right during elections," said the RDO.

Commemorating the National Voters' Day, the RDO informed that a huge rally would be held were college students both from private and government junior colleges, degree colleges and PG colleges will take part. The rally will be taken out from Collector's office to Government Junior College grounds in Wanaparthy. The RDO urged all the students and general public to take part in the rally and make it a grand success.