Wanaparthy: Civic chiefs learn of 2BHK Colony woes

Wanaparthy: The problems plaguing the Double Bedroom Colony at Chityal Road here would be solved soon, assured Wanaparthy municipal chairman Puttapakala Mahesh and vice-chairman Pakanati Krishnaiah on Sunday. They were speaking as chief guests after attending a special meeting organised by the colony residents. They asked the residents to take their problems regularly to the civic body’s notice. Both were felicitated on the occasion.

The residents complained about severe water shortage in the colony. They said the Mission Bhageerata scheme water was reaching only from block one to nine, and the provision was lacking in the rest 18 blocks.

As there were no streetlights, they were spending anxious dark nights having to face scorpions and poisonous snakes. Waste plants growing amid houses were sheltering snakes; they need to be removed by the sanitation staff, they pleaded.