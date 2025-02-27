Wanaparthy Civil Judge asks people to be vigilant against cyber crimes

Cyber ​​crimes are increasing in today's times and cyber criminals are turning our greed to earn more money in a short time into profits.

They are losing money in their bank accounts by logging in to an unknown website out of greed. District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Judge V Rajani said that on Thursday, a legal awareness seminar was organized for students at the Mahatma Jyothibapule Welfare College in Wanaparthy under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority. She attended the seminar as the chief guest and spoke about the functioning of the District Legal Services Authority and how the organization organizes meetings to create awareness about the laws among the people and students. As part of explaining the main laws of the program, she informed about the Child Marriage Act, POCSO Act, Motor Vehicle Act, Child Labor Act.

Similarly, she informed that children should not click on unknown links while playing video games on mobile phones, as doing so will lead to cyber criminals robbing the money in the bank accounts of their parents. She informed that for free legal advice, one can contact the toll-free number 15100. And since it is exam time, every student was urged to study with discipline and get good results. Deputy Lord's Uttaraiah School Principal Megha, teachers and students participated in the program.















