Wanaparthy Collector Urges Handloom Workers to Claim Loan Waiver Benefits

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Tuesday urged handloom workers in Wanaparthy district to ensure they do not miss out on the loan waiver scheme, stressing that “everyone who has repaid their loans should benefit.”

The Collector announced that proposals for the waiver of 252 handloom loans taken between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2024 have already been submitted to the government. Of these, 86 workers who fully repaid their loans have been identified for waivers.

Call for Eligible Workers to Come Forward

Workers who have repaid handloom loans within the stipulated period but whose names are not on the waiver list are advised to contact A.D. Handloom Govindaiah within a week, carrying valid proof of repayment. They may reach him at 95737 30056 for assistance.

“The government wants to ensure that no worker who has cleared their loans is left out of the waiver benefits,” Collector Surabhi said.

Loan Waiver Benefits

As per the scheme, a maximum of ₹1 lakh will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible workers, depending on the amount of their loan.

The Collector urged all concerned handloom workers to act promptly to claim their benefits and ensure inclusion in the final waiver list.