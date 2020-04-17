Wanaparthy: Collector Yasmin Basha makes violators do sit-ups

Wanaparthy: District Collector Yasmin Basha punished lockdown violators by making them do sit-ups on the road. And warned them that cases will be booked against them if they continue to roam on the roads.

The Collector, while checking the implementation of lockdown in various areas in the town on Friday, observed many youths roaming on the roads without masks and without reason.

When they failed to give a valid reason for coming out, the Collector became furious and asked them to do sit-ups.

Stating that despite several warnings and appeals, still people are roaming around without purpose, she said that police were directed to arrest such persons and book cases against them.