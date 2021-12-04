Wanaparthy: Congress holds 'Palle Nidra' to interact with farmers

Wanaparthy: The villagers of Tellarallapalli village of Pangal mandal poured out their problems and issues with Kollapur Congress leader Rangineni Abhilash during a 'Palle Nidra' programme organised on Friday night.

Rangineni Abhilash Rao, who had earlier represented TRS party's NRI cell has now joined the Congress party and is actively taking part in various programmes initiated by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and is extensively visiting the villages in Kollapur past two years. As part of this, Abhilash Rao had been taking up frequent 'Palle Nidra' programmes and staying in the villages and spending time with them during nights and interacting with them closely to understand their problems and issues. On Friday, the Congress leader visited Tellarallapally village in Pangal mandal under Wanaparthy district and interacted with the local leaders.

Majority of the farmers expressed their problems to the Congress leader and urged him to use his good office to convey it to the government and get them resolved. Earlier, marking the death anniversary of Telangana Martyr Kasoju Srikanthachari, the Congress leader paid floral tributes to the Amara Veerula Stupam erected in the village. Abhilash Rao expressed concern that the State government is completely overlooking the welfare of Telangana Martyrs' aspirations by not fulfilling their dreams. The government is doing great injustice to the families and to all those who fought in the Telangana movement, observed Abhilash. On the next day of Palle Nidra, the local people interacted with the Congress leader, the villagers and local leaders brought to the notice of Abhilash issues relating to pending development works, agriculture issues, others pertaining to the welfare and development of the village. Earlier on Saturday, Abhilash Rao visited various wards in the village and greeted the people and asked them about the problems of the village. District Sevadal General Secretary Irshad, Mandal President Bandaru Ramesh, Joint Secretary Ranjit, District Coordinator Bhanu, Taluka Youth Congress Vice President Waheed, Mandal Congress Party Vice President Kurumurthy, Ilias, General Secretary Srinivasu, Mandal leaders Sreenu, Swamy and former Gram Congress President Sahadevu participated in the programme.