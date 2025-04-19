Wanaparthy: Cops take murder accused into custody

Wanaparthy: Joodam Ravi of Suguru village in Pebbair mandal died about 25 days ago. It has come to light that he was murdered. The accused allegedly tried to make it appear natural death, without raising any suspicion.

Among the accused are one person from the same village in Srirangapur mandal, two from Ayyavaripalli in Pebbair mandal, and one more from Suguru. The Pebbair police have reportedly taken all four into custody for questioning. Since it’s an Ultra SC/ST case, the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the DSP. A press meet is expected to be held soon regarding the developments.