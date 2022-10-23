Wanaparthy district gets new court complex building

Mahbubnagar:Wanaparthy district got its new Court complex building on Saturday.High Court Judges Nagarjuna and Samabashiva Naidu along with Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated the new district principal and session's court and additional civil judge building complex and extended their congratulations to the people of Wanaparthy district on the occasion.

While inaugurating the new court complex building, High Court Judge Nagarjuna said that now with the availability of the new court complex the judicial department in the district has got additional facilities and it can be used in solving the problems of the people quickly and provide justice to them. "I have an inseparable connection with Wanaparthy district and its people. It is a great pleasure to inaugurate the new court complex building. I hope the district administration and the district judiciary will utilise these facilities and help provide quick justice to the people," said the High Court Judge.

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that soon after the formation of new district, it has been his priority to make sure all facilities are put in place so that the people of this district do not face any kind of inconvenience in availing all kinds of government services.

While congratulating all the people of Wanaparthy district on the inauguration of District Courts complex, the minister expressed his concern that there has rise in number of crimes in society, with the advent of new technology and advancement in communication, cyber fraudsters resorting to online financial crimes and duping gullible people with their nefarious designs. And this has thrown new challenges not only to the police department but also to the judiciary in resolving them and bringing them to justice.

"As the nature of crimes has changed in society, these days financial crimes and cybercrimes have increased by using scientific technology. In view of this, I would only stress that the judicial department, legislative department and executive department should work in coordination and help resolve issues and provide justice to the people in the society," observed the minister.

Wanaparthy District Judge Hujeb Ahmed Khan, District Collector Sheikh Yasmeen Bahasa, Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao, Bar Association President Bharat Kumar, District Advocates and other senior officials participated in the programme.