Wanaparthy: Flag Day today

Wanaparthy: The Wanaparthy police department to conduct a Flag Day celebrations and host other programmes commemorating the sacrifices of the police martyrs in Wanaparthy district on Thursday. Addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police (AS) Shakir Hussain said that the Wanaparthy police will be organizing a Flag Day on October 21 in memory of the police martyrs. The ASP called on the people to remember the sacrifices of the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the preservation of peace and security.

As part of police martyrs' Remembrance Day week long celebrations, the Police department has decided to hold Flag Day march on first day. On this occasion, a Shoka-shastru parade will be organized at the Police Martyrs' Stupa Polytechnic College grounds in the district center and later top police officials will pay homage to the police martyrs. Government officials, public representatives and family members of the police martyrs will pay tributes and homage to the martyrs. Marking the occasion, a blood donation camps are also expected to be conducted. The youth and people in general are called up on to take part in the voluntary blood donation camp organized by the police department. Essay writing competitions in Telugu, English and Urdu through the online on the topic "Role of Police in India's Development" will also be conducted for students studying from 8th class to degree

For the first time under the auspices of the Police Band, special exhibitions will also be organized at various junctions in the Tri-City area in memory of the police martyrs and special exhibitions will be organized by the members of the Wanaparthy District Police Awareness Art Group at various police stations.