  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy legal service authority warns of action against anti-social activities

Wanaparthy legal service authority warns of action against anti-social activities
x
Highlights

District Legal Services Authority Secretary V. Rajani warned that severe punishment would be imposed on those involved in anti-social activities. She addressed students at the Vagdevi Junior College in Wanaparthy, emphasizing the importance of adhering to laws.

Wanaparthy: District Legal Services Authority Secretary V. Rajani warned that severe punishment would be imposed on those involved in anti-social activities. She addressed students at the Vagdevi Junior College in Wanaparthy, emphasizing the importance of adhering to laws.

Rajani advised students to refrain from driving vehicles if they're minors and explained that child marriages and child labor are illegal. She stressed that violating laws leads to social issues and urged students to understand legal awareness for a better society.

Legal Aid Council member Dega Krishayya spoke about women's rights and laws, while students took an oath to not engage in anti-social activities.

Other attendees included Sakhi Center Executive Director M. Kavitha, lawyers Narendar Babu Bharani, college principal Vijay Kumar, management representative Swapa, faculty members Bhanu, Ashok Sagar, Shivraj, Shekhar Goud, Ramesh Naik, Ramulu, Shiv, and Krishayya, along with Lokadalat organization staff.

For more information on legal awareness and services, you can search online or consult local legal resources.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick