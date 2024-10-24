Live
Wanaparthy legal service authority warns of action against anti-social activities
Wanaparthy: District Legal Services Authority Secretary V. Rajani warned that severe punishment would be imposed on those involved in anti-social activities. She addressed students at the Vagdevi Junior College in Wanaparthy, emphasizing the importance of adhering to laws.
Rajani advised students to refrain from driving vehicles if they're minors and explained that child marriages and child labor are illegal. She stressed that violating laws leads to social issues and urged students to understand legal awareness for a better society.
Legal Aid Council member Dega Krishayya spoke about women's rights and laws, while students took an oath to not engage in anti-social activities.
Other attendees included Sakhi Center Executive Director M. Kavitha, lawyers Narendar Babu Bharani, college principal Vijay Kumar, management representative Swapa, faculty members Bhanu, Ashok Sagar, Shivraj, Shekhar Goud, Ramesh Naik, Ramulu, Shiv, and Krishayya, along with Lokadalat organization staff.
