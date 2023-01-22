Wanaparthy: Steps on to set up trauma care near NH 44

Wanaparthy: Preparations have started to set up a trauma care centre at Janampeta of Musapeta mandal adjacent to the National Highway 44 for the benefit of people of Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy districts, after MLA Ala Venkateswara Reddy appealed to Health Minister T Harish Rao.

The Health department authorities have decided to set up a trauma care centre in the existing PHC, besides raising its bed strength to 50.

The MLA has said that the minister has ordered officials of the State Medical Health Infrastructure Organisation to prepare proposals and make arrangements with the engineers by the end of this month. It is revealed that if the proposals are ready by the month-end tenders will be called immediately and the work will start.

As the NH 44 stretches for 200 km from Hyderabad to Kurnool in the combined Palamuru district there are frequent accidents on the highway. The injured in the accidents have to be shifted to Kurnool or Hyderabad due to the lack of medical facilities nearby to provide better treatment. Some injured succumb due to lack of timely treatment. In view of this preparations are on for setting up a trauma care centre next to the NH. If the centre is established, the deaths can be checked, as there is no such centre in the three districts of Palamuru

Recently, when the issue attracted the attention of Harish Rao, he conducted a review meeting and asked the department officials to set up a trauma care centre at a convenient place. They decided to set up the centre at Janampeta, which is adjacent to the highway.