Wanaparthy: Students collect Rs 6.21L for flood victims

Wanaparthy: As part of a social responsibility initiative, students from government and private junior colleges in the district collected donations amounting to Rs 6.21 lakhs for assisting flood victims.

This amount was handed over to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The details of the donations were officially dis-closed on Monday by district collector Adarsh Surabhi.

He praised the students who collected the funds, the principals who supported the initiative, and district Intermediate education officer Yerra Anjayya, who organised the programme.