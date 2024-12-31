Live
- Reliance favours composite premium over mkt price
- RBI Guv forecasts GDP growth pickup
- Chandrababu hails successful launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
Wanaparthy: Students collect Rs 6.21L for flood victims
Wanaparthy: As part of a social responsibility initiative, students from government and private junior colleges in the district collected donations amounting to Rs 6.21 lakhs for assisting flood victims.
This amount was handed over to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The details of the donations were officially dis-closed on Monday by district collector Adarsh Surabhi.
He praised the students who collected the funds, the principals who supported the initiative, and district Intermediate education officer Yerra Anjayya, who organised the programme.
