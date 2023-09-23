Wanaparthy will soon have IT Tower: Singireddy

Mahabubnagar: Wanaparthy district will soon have a new IT Tower constructed with a cost of Rs 10 crore, announced Agriculture and Marketing Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, while speaking to media at his residence here on Friday.

The Minister said that the district will soon witness a remarkable development as a state-of-the-art IT tower is soon to be constructed in the region which will attract the software companies and provide employment to youths from the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister reminded that in recent times, approvals have been granted for various infrastructure projects in Wanaparthy including bridges, highways, and building renovations, totaling Rs 200 crore. Additionally, Rs 50 crore was allocated for the redevelopment of hostels, double-bedroom houses, and old hostels, further enhancing the city’s growth prospects.

Adding further, the Minister informed that another Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the improvement of Pebbair town, while the allocated amount is expected to be used for the development of Pebbair Market and to provide essential amenities to the residents.

Further, the minister informed that the construction of a top-notch IDZ (Integrated Development Zone) has also received approval. High-level bridges are being constructed in various regions of Wanaparthy including Jerripothula Vagu, Rama Theater, Gopala Pet, and Kanchiravulapalli Chapala Vagu, which have all been completed successfully.

Apart from the district’s development, there is a strong focus on providing basic facilities to the local residents. Land plots are being allotted to the journalists, while houses are being constructed for agricultural and non-accredited journalists.

The construction of the Wanaparthy Journalists’ Building has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs.50 lakh. Moreover, Rs55 crore has been approved by the IT, Labour, and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, as a token of appreciation for their efforts in obtaining approvals for these projects in Wanaparthy and Pebbair, informed the Agriculture Minister.

The minister called upon the people of Wanaparthy to extend their full cooperation and support in transforming the district into a new model city. He also urged the people to make the public meeting of Minister KT Rama Rao in Wanaparthy on September 29 a grand success.