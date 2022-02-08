Wanaparthy: Woman with children jump into canal

Wanaparthy: A mother with 3 children jumped into Jurala canal in Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district on Monday.

Going into the details, it is learnt that the woman Bhavya (28) along with her children Niharika (2), Gnaneshwari (4) and Varun (6) who had a quarrel with her husband went to the Jurala canal and shoved her children into the canal and later she jumped into it and drowned.

The onlookers who saw the incident immediately jumped and rescued Varun, while the woman along with her two girl children had drowned.

According to Ramaswamy, Pebbair SI, who rushed to the spot, could trace out the dead bodies of one girl, while the other two bodies are yet to be found. "We have appointed heavy swimmers to trace out the drowned bodies. Very soon we will fish them out. A case has been booked and investigation is on," said the SI.