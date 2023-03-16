"Wanted BL Santosh" posters erupted in Hyderabad city

At a time when the BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is attending appearing before the ED, posters of BJPs senior leader BL Santosh have surfaced in the city with caption of 'Wanted and Santosh Missing' in the MLA poaching case.

Un-identified persons have pasted these posters against the BJP leader who has been alleged of involvement in the poaching of MLAs.

The posters also mentioned about reward stating that the Rs 15 lakh promised by the BJP leaders before polls.