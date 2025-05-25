Waqf: Muslim JAC to organise march on May 31

Hyderabad: The Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana and AP, under the banner of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, has informed a massive protest march in Hyderabad against the Centre’s recently approved Wakf Amendment Bill.

The ‘Telangana March to Rollback Waqf Amendment Act-2025’ will take place on May 31 at Dharna Chowk. The venue for the Telangana March was finalised during the core committee meeting of the JAC held recently at the head office of Tahreek Muslim Shabban in Azampura, Hyderabad.

The announcement was made by JAC convenor and Tahreek Muslim Shabban president Mohammed Mushtaq Malik. He stated that people from all districts of Telangana would participate in the march, which aims to pressurise the central government to withdraw the controversial legislation.

Mushtaq Malik said the march would be bigger than the anti-CAA and NRC protests held in 2019, which were among the largest peaceful agitations in the country. “All political parties except the BJP, including the Congress, BRS, CPI, CPM, as well as leaders from religious institutions, educational bodies, and social organizations, are expected to join the march,” he said.

The main objectives of the Telangana March are to ensure the protection of mosques, dargahs, khanqahs, Ashoorkhanas, graveyards, Waqf properties, religious schools (madrasas), and Eidgahs, which protesters believe are under threat due to the amendment.

The protest is shaping up to be one of the largest demonstrations in recent times, with strong participation expected from both Muslims and non-Muslims who believe in preserving constitutional and minority rights.