Warangal: As other hospitals lack facilities, Patients swarm MGMH

Warangal: Even though the government claims that it has designated eight other hospitals in the erstwhile Warangal district for treating coronavirus disease, it appears that these facilities have become ornamental as the victims seldom were turning to them.

It's learnt that these hospitals are not only short of proper healthcare facilities but also staffs which have competence to deal with the pandemic. As a result, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) is teeming with Covid-19 patients more than it could accommodate.

On the other hand, the number of Covid-19 cases is on rise in the combined district. It's learnt that the region had recorded more than 1,000 cases in the last one week.

According to the recent data (August 6) released by the government, major share of beds in Mahabubabad, Gudur, Thorrur, Eturnagaram, Mulugu, Narsampet, Bhupalpally and Jangaon facilities are unoccupied.

It's learnt that the health officials are fear struck to deal with the coronavirus patients. The health officials' reason that neither they have adequate facilities nor they have proper training.

"We don't have proper safety equipment and trained staff; moreover, the fear factor is playing havoc on everyone," a medical officer told The Hans India, on condition of anonymity.

The Covid-19 hospital in Jangaon has 60 beds and of which 57 are vacant. Mahabubabad, Gudur and Thorrur hospitals have 114 beds. Of which 104 are vacant. As many as 88 beds are vacant in Mulugu and Eturnagaram hospitals where the number of beds is 110.

While all the 100 beds are vacant in Narsampet of Warangal Rural district, its other way around in MGM Hospital where all 255 beds are occupied. Bhupalpally has 13 beds and of which 12 are unoccupied.