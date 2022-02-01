Warangal: BJP on counter-offensive

Warangal: It's apparent that the BJP is on the offensive ever since the TRS leaders, especially the TRS MLA and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar took up the issue of pending Railway projects. For the last one week or so the TRS, which also mustered the support of Left parties and the Congress, intensified its agitation against the BJP-led Central government, demanding allocation of funds for the Railway coach factory and periodic overhauling (POH) unit in Kazipet in the Budget 2022-23.

While the TRS leaders claim that the State had acquired 150 acres for the POH, in a counter-offensive BJP leaders hit back stating that it was the failure of the ruling TRS government which took more than five years to complete land acquisition.

"Whenever their popularity is on the wane, the TRS leaders raise the issue of Railway projects. It has become a habit for Vinay Bhaskar to blame the Centre. Instead, Vinay should answer why the government took so long to acquire land for the POH. On the other hand, the Congress has no moral right to talk about the coach factory.

It's Congress which betrayed the people of Warangal by allotting the coach factory to Kapurthala in Punjab," Padma said. Further, she came down heavily on TRS government, accusing it of failing to provide its share of funds to PMSSY Super-specialty Hospital and for its maintenance.

"Almost all the developmental activities in Warangal are being carried by the Central government's funds," she said, referring to the Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT and HRIDAY. Further, she accused the State of diverting the Central funds or trying to imposter them as theirs. The TRS leaders have no right to criticise the Narendra Modi government, Padma said, demanding the State to take up recruitment drive with immediate effect. She also demanded the State to fulfill its promise of providing unemployment allowance to the youth in distress. Referring to the TRS and Congress leaders' protest at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Monday, she said that instead of doing so these leaders should come for an open debate. On Monday, the BJP workers staged a protest near Hanumakonda Chowrastha, demanding the State government to fulfill its promises.