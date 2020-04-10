Warangal: Disinfectant tunnel installed

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has installed a disinfectant tunnel on its premises on Thursday. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao along with Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the tunnel.

He said that the facility would sanitise the people within 20 seconds from any bacteria or virus. The disinfectant tunnel is designed to provide maximum protection to people passing through the tunnel in around 20 seconds. The sodium hypochlorite solution would be sprayed through the nozzles of the tunnel, he said. The Mayor said that they have plans to install disinfection tunnels at markets.

Pamela Satpathy said that all the employees and visitors entering administrative premises have to go through the disinfectant tunnel.