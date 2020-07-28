Warangal: Doctors attacked at MGM hospital

Warangal: In yet another incident, the kin of a 65-year-old person, who died at the MGM hospital here, attacked the doctors and damaged the furniture on Tuesday.



According to the MGMH sources, the patient, who was suffering from acute respiratory discomfort, was admitted to the Covid-19 ward. The patient's blood samples were collected and sent for tests. Meanwhile, his condition worsened and died. Furious over the incident, the relatives not only damaged windowpanes but also threw chairs at the doctors.

According to reports, the doctors advised the relatives to take the patient to Gandhi hospital or any other hospital to put him on oxygen supply. Before the relatives took a decision, the patient died in an hour, it's learnt. Meanwhile, the duty doctors expressed their anguish stating that why people blame the doctors for the lack of facilities in the hospital. The police arrested five persons in connection with the attack.