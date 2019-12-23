Warangal: Don't let your guard down says Chakradhari Rowe, a Protection and Counter-Terrorism expert

Warangal: Women have a stronger sixth sense and extrasensory perception (ESP) ability, Chakradhari Rowe, a Protection and Counter-Terrorism expert, said. Speaking at a workshop on 'Tactical Response Training for Girls on How to Defend Themselves' organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) here on Monday, he stressed the need for making it mandatory for schools to provide personal safety training to the girl students right from a young age.



Stating that studies have proved that women have a natural gift of sixth sense or subtle perception and intuition, he said that they need to make use of this ability to protect themselves from dicey situations. Dwelling at length about emotional intelligence, accurate thinking, reasons for women to get in trouble, Chakradhari explained about security codes, how to categorise people in their lives on the basis of dependability, trust, and integrity to decide whom to allow inside their personal space. He also demonstrated self-defence techniques that save them from attackers.

He said: "The most important thing for women to remember is to never drop their guard." The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) stats say that 90 percent of rape victims were abused by their close relatives and only three percent of crimes were committed by strangers, he said.

"Don't get yourself caught off guard and blame the police or anyone else," he said, suggesting the women to not to forget the formula 'Respect all, Suspect all'. He said that parents also have a major role in shaping up their wards, predicting their vulnerableness and violent nature.

IRCS Warangal Chairman P Vijay Chander Reddy emphasised the need for workshops sensitising the women about increasing attacks on them. He urged the school managements to include such sessions in the curriculum.

Central Zone DCP K Nagaraju stressed the need for overhaul of education system that currently focusing on rankings rather than enlightening students mentally and physically. IRCS State Managing Committee Member EV Srinivas Rao was among others present.