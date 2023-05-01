Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao asks Collectors to ensure relief to tenant farmers

Warangal : The onus is on district Collectors to conduct a field survey to prepare a comprehensive report on crop loss that occurred due to recent rains and hailstorm, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Conducting a review meeting on Monday, the Minister directed the Collectors of Warangal and Hanumakonda – P Pravinya and Sikta Patnaik – to prepare a crop loss report as early as possible, so that farmers would get compensation early. He directed the officials to ensure relief to tenant farmers also.

Stating that the paddy procurement centres need to speed up purchases, the minister told the officials to hold meetings with the rice millers and ensure to avoid short measurement.

He also directed the officials to arrange transport facilities to shift the purchased paddy. The government will also purchase maize, he said, instructing officials to set up purchase centres.

Elsewhere taking part in May Day celebrations in Thorrur, the Minister appealed to the working class to end the regime of the BJP. “Time has come for the working class to teach a lesson to the BJP-led Central government for its anti-people policies. The BJP is more interested in benefiting the corporate houses, Errabelli said, accusing the Centre of privatising the public sector units, and thereby hitting the employment of the distressed sections. On the other hand, the KCR Government is doing yeoman service to the labour class by implementing several welfare schemes, Errabelli said. He also reminded that the KCR Government also increased the wages of sanitation workers.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh were among others present.