Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributes sewing machines to trained women

Warangal: Women empowerment is high on the agenda of the BRS government, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Distributing the sewing machines to the women (second batch) who completed training in tailoring at Singarajupally under Devaruppula mandal in Palakurthi constituency on Saturday, the minister said that women’s economic empowerment boosts productivity and increases economic diversification.

Errabelli said that he initiated the tailoring scheme on a pilot basis in the Palakurthi constituency. The three-month training programme in tailoring was jointly funded (Rs 5 crore) by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi, he said, thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his support.

All those women who trained in tailoring will have a chance to get employment in the upcoming projects – Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal district, and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Jangaon district, Errabelli said. Together, both the textile parks have the potential to generate thousands of jobs, he added. The chief minister has plans to launch a tailoring scheme in other constituencies as well, he said.

Earlier, the representatives of the ISKCON who met the minister in Hyderabad urged him to take part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra to be organised at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on June 27. The minister responded positively.