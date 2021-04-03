Warangal: Fake CBI officer held for duping people

Warangal: The Police on Friday arrested a person, who used to pose as an official of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and dupe unemployed youth. The police seized a dummy revolver, fake ID cards, and appointment letters from him.

ACP Jitender Reddy said that Panuganti Naveen used to dupe the unemployed youth posing as CBI officer and promising them jobs. He used to claim that he has links with all the departments besides political influence.

He also cheated the youth promising jobs, stating that he had links with the railway board for recruitment. Several complaints were lodged against him in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Dornakal and Ghanapur police stations.

L Vinod Kumar from Ippagudem village under Ghanapur police limits lodged a complaint, stating that Naveen had cheated him Rs 10.20 lakh to provide a job in Railways. Naveen responded to his phone calls after receiving cash.

The police arrested Naveen at his apartment near the public gardens area of Hanamkonda town. During the interrogation he confessed the crime. His accomplice Tandu Ashok, a resident of Vijayawada, is absconding.