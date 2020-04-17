Warangal: Finally, virology lab gets underway

Warangal: The Central government-funded much-awaited Regional Virology Laboratory has become functional on Friday.

The facility is indeed of immense help to the local medical fraternity as they can bank on the lab for no less 28 different virus tests, including the coronavirus (Covid-19) that is wreaking havoc across the State.

The Lab is equipped with Biosafety Cabinet, an enclosed, ventilated laboratory workspace for safely working with materials contaminated with pathogens requiring a defined bio-safety level.

The lab can diagnose through blood-based and swab-based tests for Covid-19.

The facility located on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) premises here was inaugurated by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare and Women Development Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

Stating that prevention is the only cure for coronavirus, Errabelli said that it's high time for the people to maintain restraint and confine to their homes to avoid the Covid-19 threat.

He said that the government had converted Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, which is equipped with all the facilities.

With the functioning of virology lab in Warangal, it would not only reduce the burden on other facilities but also provide diagnostic results quickly, Errabelli said.

Stating that two lab technicians, two research assistants and one supervisor are working in each shift, he said that based on the requirement, the government will increase the staff. He said that the lab can conduct 100 tests per shift.

Satyavathi Rathod urged the people to cooperate with the

administration in the implementation of lockdown which is

the only way to contain coronavirus disease.

She said that there was no need for the people to panic as the government is earnestly working to curb the malady.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar MLC P Srinivas Reddy and KMC Principal Dr S Sandhya were among others present.