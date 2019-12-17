Warangal: Focus back on Palle Pragathi

Warangal: Whatever the leftover work pertaining to village development activity under the Palle Pragathi, the 30-day action plan, needs to be completed at the earliest, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said. Chairing a review meeting here on Tuesday, he told the officials to round off the works such as graveyards, dumping yards, soak pits, village nurseries etc in a mission mode.



"The panchayat secretaries will be held responsible if the survival rate of saplings taken up under Haritha Haram is below 85 percent. Action will be taken against the panchayat secretaries as per the new Panchayat Raj Act for the failure," the Collector said.

The officials need to be proactive in ensuring tractor for each gram panchayat (GP), he added. If the GPs face any problems in purchasing the tractors, it should be brought to the notice of the District Treasury Officer or to him, Patil said. The Lead Bank should interfere if the GPs face any difficulty in getting loans, he added. He directed the MPDOs to issue work order for procuring tractor trailers.

If the GPs fail to pay the instalments after procuring tractors on loan, the District Panchayat Officer will pay that amount directly to the banks and it will be deducted from the funds earmarked for those defaulting GP, the Collector said.

The officials were told to resolve the Issues pertaining to land for graveyards and dump yards. The officials were also directed to complete the soak pits at least half of them by the end of December and the rest by January 30. Special Collector Manu Chowdary, Zilla Parishad CEO Prasoona Rani, MPDOs, APOs and Mandal Special Officers were among others present.