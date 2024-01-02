Warangal gears up for Inavolu jatara

Warangal: The much awaited jatara (carnival) at the historic Inavolu Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mallanna) temple to begin in 10 days and the administration is in a hurry to ensure all the amenities for the comfort of devotees.

Minister for Endowments and Environment Konda Surekha recently reviewed the arrangements for the jatara. She directed the officials to focus more on ensuring amenities at the temple so that the devotees have a pleasant stay.

The minister directed the officials to arrange separate queues for the women, senior citizens and physically challenged. She also directed the officials to take care of sanitation, toilets, pandals, drinking water, changing rooms etc. The minister said that they have plans to ensure amenities that on a permanent basis.

“The construction of dormitory hall, kalyana mandapam, kalyana katta and a permanent building for the Oggu priests will be completed by 2025 jatara,” Surekha said. The minister told the district administration to ensure plastic-free jatara. The main jatara will start on January 13.

Although the main jatara is a three-day affair around Sankanthi, the festivity will continue till Ugadi. The temple was constructed by Ayyana Devudu, a minister in the Kakatiya kingdom, in the 11th Century. The presiding deity Lord Mallikarjuna is worshiped as Mylarudeva along with His consorts Balija Medalamma and Golla Kethamma.