Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Graduation Day tomorrow

Warangal: In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University and Secretary, Education department, Dr. B Janardhan Reddy would be the chief guest at the 36th Graduation Day (second Autonomous Batch 2015-19) to be held on December 21, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW), Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said.



Disclosing the details of the Graduation day, Principal said that Prof S Mahender Reddy, Controller of Examinations, KU, would be the guest of honour. While the KITSW Governing Body Chairman Dr A Murthy Raju would declare the Graduation Day open, the Rajya Sabha member and Secretary & Correspondent Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao and Treasurer P Narayana Reddy grace the occasion.

Ashoka Reddy said that the programme includes academic procession, jyothi prajwalana and followed by invocation song, presentation of gold medals, academic merit awards and conferment of degrees. All the 2019 passed out UG and PG graduates should attend with academic dress code, he added.

Prof P Ramesh Reddy, Prof K Shivani, Prof K Rajanarender Reddy, Dr D Prabhakara Chary, B Kiran Kumar, Dr Rajendra Nayak, Dr K Rajendra Prasad and Prof C Venkatesh were among others present.