Warangal: Mallika Sarabhai enthrals crowds

Warangal: Padma Bhushan awardee, renowned classical dancer and social activist Mallika Sarabhai expressed happiness over organising Kakatiya Festival in Hanumakonda. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, she emphasised the importance of popularising and protecting the culture and heritage of the Kakatiya dynasty. Cultural programmes like Kakatiya Festival would enhance the reputation of the land of Kakatiyas, she said. Kakatiya Heritage Trust trustee and retired IAS BV Papa Rao was present.

Later in the evening, Mallika Sarabhai performed classical dance at Hayagrivachary Grounds near Kaloji Kalakshetram in Hanumakonda. A large number of people who attended the programme were enthralled by the performance of Mallika Sarabhai. Meanwhile, it's learnt that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) didn't grant permission to Kakatiya Heritage Trust to conduct the first Ramappa Festival in the historical Ramappa Temple —a UNESCO World Heritage Monument— at Palampet in Mulugu district.

As a result, the Kakatiya Heritage Trust organised the one-day fiesta in Hanumakonda. She expressed dismay over denying permission for her dance programme at Ramappa Temple.