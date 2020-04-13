Warangal man died of heart attack in London, KTR extends helping hand

In a tragic incident, a young man has died due to a heart attack in London on Sunday morning. The deceased identified as Kaitha Satish (26), son of Sharada-Kumara Swamy who belongs to Ramnagar village in Inavole mandal of Warangal Urban district.

Going into the details, Satish left to London for his higher studies in January 2019. It's reported that he phoned his parent's on Saturday (April 11) and enquired on the present situation of Coronavirus and said to them that he is also safe.

However, on Sunday morning his friends, who were sleeping in another room noticed that Satish fell off from the bed and was lying on the ground and tried to open the door, but it was locked from inside.

Immediately, they informed the matter to the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, broke open the door and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him already dead. On hearing his sudden death news, Satish's family members and friends expressed deep shock.

On the incident, the family members approached IT Minister KT Rama Rao seeking his help in bringing the body back to India, which seems to be impossible due to global lockdown.

In response, Minister KTR made a Twitter message to Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and S Jayshankar to make efforts to bring the body to India.

In the Twitter post, KTR tweeted that "This harrowing incident needs a compassionate stance. A young man from Telangana named Satish died of cardiac arrest in London. Can the body be brought back in any of the cargo flights so the family and friends can bid a Hon'ble farewell."





Sir @HardeepSPuri Ji @DrSJaishankar Ji this harrowing incident needs a compassionate stance



A young man from Telangana named Satish died of cardiac arrest in London



Can the body be brought back in any of the cargo flights so the family & friends can bid a Hon'ble farewell 🙏 https://t.co/CVzDTIyRfr — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 13, 2020



